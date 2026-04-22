OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $131.42 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,969 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 56,420 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.4% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $131,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $401.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $367.70 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $147.44 and a 52 week high of $390.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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