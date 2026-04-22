OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in ASML were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and upgraded guidance: ASML reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, expanded margins and lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, supporting a multi-year growth runway from logic and memory demand. Read More.

Q1 beat and upgraded guidance: ASML reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, expanded margins and lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, supporting a multi-year growth runway from logic and memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand and EUV adoption: Analysts note robust AI-related chip demand is accelerating EUV tool adoption and sustaining premium margins, reinforcing secular tailwinds for ASML’s lithography franchise. Read More.

AI-driven demand and EUV adoption: Analysts note robust AI-related chip demand is accelerating EUV tool adoption and sustaining premium margins, reinforcing secular tailwinds for ASML’s lithography franchise. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and dividend: ASML has been repurchasing shares under its buyback program (recent weekly purchases disclosed) and will pay a dividend on May 5 — both actions support shareholder returns and can underpin the stock. Read More.

Capital returns and dividend: ASML has been repurchasing shares under its buyback program (recent weekly purchases disclosed) and will pay a dividend on May 5 — both actions support shareholder returns and can underpin the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment mixed but tilted positive: The stock has an average broker rating around "Moderate Buy" with some upward fair-value adjustments, yet opinions remain split on valuation. Read More.

Brokerage sentiment mixed but tilted positive: The stock has an average broker rating around "Moderate Buy" with some upward fair-value adjustments, yet opinions remain split on valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term capacity demand: NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang said manufacturing bottlenecks are a 2–3 year problem — implying sustained demand for chipmaking tools like ASML’s as capacity ramps, which supports tool orders over multiple years. Read More.

Longer-term capacity demand: NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang said manufacturing bottlenecks are a 2–3 year problem — implying sustained demand for chipmaking tools like ASML’s as capacity ramps, which supports tool orders over multiple years. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export-control/China risk rising: The proposed bipartisan MATCH Act would restrict exports and servicing of advanced lithography systems to China — if enacted, this could materially reduce ASML’s access to a large market and hurt near-term revenue visibility. Read More.

Export-control/China risk rising: The proposed bipartisan MATCH Act would restrict exports and servicing of advanced lithography systems to China — if enacted, this could materially reduce ASML’s access to a large market and hurt near-term revenue visibility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on valuation and order/book uncertainty: Some analysts/some pieces argue the stock is richly valued with downside to targets, and that H2 growth assumptions and bookings visibility introduce risk despite strong demand. Read More.

Analyst caution on valuation and order/book uncertainty: Some analysts/some pieces argue the stock is richly valued with downside to targets, and that H2 growth assumptions and bookings visibility introduce risk despite strong demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Repeated China export headlines prompting sell-side scrutiny: Multiple articles flag a new China export threat — these narratives can pressure sentiment and volatility while lawmakers and regulators consider policy. Read More.

ASML Stock Down 1.2%

ASML opened at $1,458.97 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,400.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $631.00 and a twelve month high of $1,547.22. The firm has a market cap of $573.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML's payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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