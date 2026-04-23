OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. $JD

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,792 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JD.com from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura boosted their price target on JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Arete Research set a $37.00 price target on JD.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Stock Up 0.3%

JD opened at $30.61 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.36.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 1.48%.The company had revenue of $50.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%. This is a boost from JD.com's previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. JD.com's payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

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