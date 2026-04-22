OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 7,022 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $311.77 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $323.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.82 and a 200-day moving average of $206.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 7.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $286.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here