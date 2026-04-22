OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 155,518 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,445 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 155,518 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Honeywell International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.83.

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Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Stock Down 3.3%

HON stock opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.34. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.35 and a twelve month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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