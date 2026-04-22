OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 7,082 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,670 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,761,093,000 after purchasing an additional 844,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,765,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,084,730,000 after buying an additional 312,995 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,573,450,000 after buying an additional 2,600,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 634.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,383,145,000 after buying an additional 6,366,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,344,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,002,940,000 after buying an additional 82,550 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $204.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.41. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $208.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Simon Property Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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