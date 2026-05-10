Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 24,525 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 401.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $253.50.

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Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.16 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is presently 63.43%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

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