Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,960 Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,960 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus upgraded Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $244.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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