Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,096 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 556,285 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $130,727,000 after purchasing an additional 184,520 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,819 shares of the energy company's stock worth $46,244,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,460,762 shares of the energy company's stock worth $343,250,000 after purchasing an additional 163,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $239.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $263.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.73. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cheniere reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings, with EPS of $4.77 versus estimates of $3.91 and revenue of $5.87 billion versus $5.69 billion expected. The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance, which is a supportive signal for investors. Article link

Cheniere reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings, with EPS of $4.77 versus estimates of $3.91 and revenue of $5.87 billion versus $5.69 billion expected. The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance, which is a supportive signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted 2026 distributable cash flow guidance to $4.75 billion-$5.25 billion and increased production outlook to 52-54 million tons, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and LNG export growth. Article link

Management lifted 2026 distributable cash flow guidance to $4.75 billion-$5.25 billion and increased production outlook to 52-54 million tons, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and LNG export growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Cheniere now has its largest LNG shipping fleet yet and that LNG exports are hitting record highs highlight expanding operational capacity and strong market demand. Article link

Reports that Cheniere now has its largest LNG shipping fleet yet and that LNG exports are hitting record highs highlight expanding operational capacity and strong market demand. Neutral Sentiment: Sector news around broader energy stocks being weaker Thursday may have added some short-term pressure to LNG alongside the company-specific earnings reaction. Article link

Sector news around broader energy stocks being weaker Thursday may have added some short-term pressure to LNG alongside the company-specific earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: The headline quarterly loss was driven by large derivative mark-to-market and hedge losses tied to LNG price volatility, which weighed on reported earnings and likely contributed to the stock’s decline despite solid underlying cash flow. Article link

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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