Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $77.70 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Daniels Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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