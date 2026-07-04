Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,208 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,512 shares of the construction company's stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Stephens raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of WMS stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.63 and a fifty-two week high of $179.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company had revenue of $676.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $651.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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