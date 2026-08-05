Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 119,570 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,647 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 119,570 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Tenable worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,427,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,009,000 after acquiring an additional 465,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,179,473 shares of the company's stock worth $209,354,000 after acquiring an additional 713,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company's stock worth $99,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,671 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 175.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,732,271 shares of the company's stock worth $63,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

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Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 718.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Tenable had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Tenable from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tenable from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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