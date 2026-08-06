Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,122 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,271 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $731,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,268 shares of the energy company's stock worth $636,834,000 after buying an additional 1,426,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 810,138 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $157,483,000 after buying an additional 686,459 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,513.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 564,742 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $160,251,000 after buying an additional 556,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 577,533 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $112,267,000 after acquiring an additional 484,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $254.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $247.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.82. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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