Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. $RHLD

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Resolute Holdings Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHLD. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resolute Holdings Management news, CFO Kurt Schoen purchased 450 shares of Resolute Holdings Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.34 per share, with a total value of $48,753.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $308,769. This trade represents a 18.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Krishna Mikkilineni acquired 921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $99,946.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,255.40. This represents a 411.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RHLD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Resolute Holdings Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management Price Performance

NYSE:RHLD opened at $135.64 on Thursday. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. has a one year low of $40.14 and a one year high of $236.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of -1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07.

Resolute Holdings Management Profile

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

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