Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,722 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,913 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Amdocs worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,037,015 shares of the technology company's stock worth $969,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,766 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,110,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $169,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,797 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $226,045,000 after purchasing an additional 571,036 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 543,875 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,787,000 after buying an additional 448,358 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 501.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,494 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,905,000 after buying an additional 433,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DOX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.81%.Amdocs's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Amdocs's payout ratio is 45.40%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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