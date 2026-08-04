Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS - Free Report) by 108.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,938 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 471,972 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Doximity worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Doximity by 5.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,356 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Doximity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 796 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Doximity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Doximity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered Doximity from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Doximity from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 9,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $234,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $517,004.34. The trade was a 31.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Siddharth Sitaram sold 2,444 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $49,882.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,309.46. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,753 shares of company stock worth $343,925. Insiders own 31.80% of the company's stock.

Doximity Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of DOCS opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.29. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

About Doximity

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

Further Reading

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