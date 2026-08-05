Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 1,338.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,693 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Qualys worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 206.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

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More Qualys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Qualys reported adjusted EPS of $1.98, above the $1.78 consensus estimate and up from $1.68 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11.1% year over year to $182.18 million, exceeding the $178.57 million analyst estimate. Qualys Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Qualys reported adjusted EPS of $1.98, above the $1.78 consensus estimate and up from $1.68 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11.1% year over year to $182.18 million, exceeding the $178.57 million analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Qualys now expects 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, up from $721 million to $727 million previously, with EPS guidance of $7.74 to $7.88 versus the $7.16 analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also came in above expectations. Qualys Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Qualys now expects 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, up from $721 million to $727 million previously, with EPS guidance of $7.74 to $7.88 versus the $7.16 analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also came in above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and growth catalysts strengthened. Adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million, while management cited AI-powered security offerings, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal demand, partner execution and early QFlex engagement as potential growth drivers.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million, while management cited AI-powered security offerings, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal demand, partner execution and early QFlex engagement as potential growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: New AI-enabled security capabilities may support future demand. Qualys launched InstaScan, which uses existing asset telemetry and AI-driven correlation to identify newly disclosed vulnerabilities more quickly, enhancing its Enterprise TruRisk Management platform. Qualys Launches InstaScan

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock opened at $161.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $167.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The company had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Qualys's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.740-7.880 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $238,829.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,642,034.18. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $162,976.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,335,245.87. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,855 shares of company stock worth $9,706,670. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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