Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,570 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 12,431.2% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,028,423,000 after buying an additional 23,877,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,796,891 shares of the company's stock worth $2,490,845,000 after buying an additional 149,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327,679 shares of the company's stock worth $1,420,294,000 after acquiring an additional 189,235 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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