Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 112,663 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,466 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts: Sign Up

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Trade Desk's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair cut shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Trade Desk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trade Desk wasn't on the list.

While Trade Desk currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here