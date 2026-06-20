Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 122,190 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 357.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,407 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 122,190 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 424.1% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.17.

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Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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