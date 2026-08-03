Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,787,866 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,865,831 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,787,866 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.77% of Ford Motor worth $356,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 605.8% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The company's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is -32.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit beat supports the stock: Ford reported quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, exceeding the $0.33 analyst consensus, while revenue of $48.30 billion also topped expectations. The earnings beat outweighed the year-over-year revenue decline and has been a key reason for the stock’s recent increase. Why Ford Stock Is Up Today

Ford reported quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, exceeding the $0.33 analyst consensus, while revenue of $48.30 billion also topped expectations. The earnings beat outweighed the year-over-year revenue decline and has been a key reason for the stock’s recent increase. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is improving modestly: DZ Bank upgraded Ford from “sell” to “hold” and set a $16 price target, implying approximately 9% potential upside from the recently cited share price. JPMorgan, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler also reportedly forecast further appreciation. Ford Analyst Upgrade

DZ Bank upgraded Ford from “sell” to “hold” and set a $16 price target, implying approximately 9% potential upside from the recently cited share price. JPMorgan, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler also reportedly forecast further appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Defense business offers diversification: Ford secured its largest U.S. Army truck contract since the Cold War, involving F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes. The program could provide an additional revenue opportunity beyond conventional vehicle sales. Ford Lands Army Truck Contract

Ford secured its largest U.S. Army truck contract since the Cold War, involving F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes. The program could provide an additional revenue opportunity beyond conventional vehicle sales. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains cautious: Ford has an average “hold” recommendation, while BNP Paribas Exane raised its target from $14 to $14.50 but maintained a neutral rating. BNP Paribas Exane Ford Target

Ford has an average “hold” recommendation, while BNP Paribas Exane raised its target from $14 to $14.50 but maintained a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity may increase trading volatility, but the available report does not establish whether investors were betting bullishly or bearishly. Ford Options Trading

Unusually large options activity may increase trading volatility, but the available report does not establish whether investors were betting bullishly or bearishly. Negative Sentiment: EV momentum appears to be weakening: Ford and General Motors are reportedly discussing electric vehicles less frequently with investors after previously committing billions of dollars to EV initiatives. This may reinforce concerns about strategy, demand and the returns on Ford’s EV investments. GM and Ford EV Strategy

Ford and General Motors are reportedly discussing electric vehicles less frequently with investors after previously committing billions of dollars to EV initiatives. This may reinforce concerns about strategy, demand and the returns on Ford’s EV investments. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain skeptical of Ford’s attempts to diversify beyond automobiles, citing the automaker’s mixed track record with such initiatives. Ford Diversification Concerns

Analysts and commentators remain skeptical of Ford’s attempts to diversify beyond automobiles, citing the automaker’s mixed track record with such initiatives. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could enter the U.S. market within five to ten years, highlighting a longer-term competitive threat despite current trade barriers. Ford CEO on Chinese Competition

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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