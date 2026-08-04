Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 5,077 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of NewMarket worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company's stock.

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NewMarket Trading Up 0.4%

NEU opened at $853.84 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $789.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.56. NewMarket Corporation has a 52 week low of $580.03 and a 52 week high of $876.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $14.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 15.80%.The business had revenue of $747.09 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewMarket from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded NewMarket from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NewMarket

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report).

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