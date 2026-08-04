Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 543,867 Shares of Macy's, Inc. $M

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881,348 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 543,867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Macy's worth $34,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Macy's by 540.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,154 shares of the company's stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Macy's during the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Macy's in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Macy's in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,598,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Macy's Stock Up 4.6%

M stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Macy's, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Macy's's payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Macy's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Macy's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.70.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $408,668.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,800. This trade represents a 45.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $258,273.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,309.99. This trade represents a 28.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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