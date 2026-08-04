Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 236,959 Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,331,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 129.3% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 68.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,345 shares of the company's stock worth $43,750,000 after buying an additional 179,925 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 302,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $127.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.99 and a 12-month high of $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,250. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

See Also

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