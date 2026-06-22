Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 124,713 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $837.57 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $478.16 and a one year high of $951.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $852.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

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About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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