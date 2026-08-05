Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,001 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 40,056 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of TriNet Group worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,818 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5,911,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 709,351 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 709,339 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 77.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,638 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,266,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $958,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TriNet Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $73.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 227.28% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. TriNet Group's payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. Truist Financial raised their price target on TriNet Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNET

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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