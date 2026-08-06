Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,593 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,213 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Exelon by 113.4% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EXC opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Exelon's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

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