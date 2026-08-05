Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,708 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 3,458,726 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $119.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney agreed to sell its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst for approximately $1.2 billion in cash. The transaction gives Hearst full ownership of Lifetime, The History Channel and other brands, while providing Disney with cash and further simplifying its media portfolio. Reuters article

Disney agreed to sell its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst for approximately $1.2 billion in cash. The transaction gives Hearst full ownership of Lifetime, The History Channel and other brands, while providing Disney with cash and further simplifying its media portfolio. Positive Sentiment: “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” reportedly delivered a record-setting domestic opening weekend and is tracking toward the second-biggest opening in U.S. history. The performance reinforces investor interest in Disney’s premium superhero franchises and could support its studio and licensing businesses. Yahoo Finance article

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” reportedly delivered a record-setting domestic opening weekend and is tracking toward the second-biggest opening in U.S. history. The performance reinforces investor interest in Disney’s premium superhero franchises and could support its studio and licensing businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Disney’s fiscal third-quarter report is the immediate catalyst. Analysts expect roughly $25.48 billion in revenue, while options markets imply a potentially large post-earnings move. Disney has a history of exceeding estimates, but investors appear to require more than an earnings beat—particularly encouraging guidance and evidence of sustained streaming, parks and studio momentum. Investopedia article

Disney’s fiscal third-quarter report is the immediate catalyst. Analysts expect roughly $25.48 billion in revenue, while options markets imply a potentially large post-earnings move. Disney has a history of exceeding estimates, but investors appear to require more than an earnings beat—particularly encouraging guidance and evidence of sustained streaming, parks and studio momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Disney also announced Joe Schott’s return as president of Walt Disney World. The leadership change and new park experiences may support long-term attendance and engagement, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock ahead of earnings.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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