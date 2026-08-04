Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,202 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of DT Midstream worth $36,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company's stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,702 shares of the company's stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,685 shares of the company's stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DT Midstream Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.06. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $332.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.84 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on DT Midstream from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DTM

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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