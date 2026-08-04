Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 4,104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606,117 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 591,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Textron worth $53,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE TXT opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.45 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Textron in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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