Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG - Free Report) by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,446 shares of the shipping company's stock after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Dorian LPG worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,929,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,478 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 299,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,986 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,907 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $45,635,000 after purchasing an additional 207,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 256,216 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LPG stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $48.12. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $187.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.78 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 40.22%.Dorian LPG's revenue for the quarter was up 123.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 20,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 157,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,449.96. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Kalborg sold 15,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $692,707.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,989,640.88. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dorian LPG from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Pareto Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Dorian LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Freedom Capital cut Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Dnb Carnegie upgraded Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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