Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,235 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Illumina worth $58,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 671.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $188.40.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,311,360. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,004,384 shares of company stock valued at $155,833,908. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Key Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Illumina Trading Down 3.4%

ILMN stock opened at $198.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Illumina had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Illumina's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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