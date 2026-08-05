Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 5,074.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,776 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 153,746 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 64,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $281,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 132,376 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,949.20. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $276,542.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 51.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.91. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $614.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is 31.17%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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