Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,179 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,009 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Visteon worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1,195.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Get Visteon alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,275.44. This represents a 60.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,360. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,023,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VC

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. Visteon Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.78 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 5.58%.The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Visteon's payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Visteon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visteon wasn't on the list.

While Visteon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here