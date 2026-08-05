Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.73 Million Holdings in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,359 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Korn/Ferry International worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 3.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,567 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 566.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,786 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 106,076 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:KFY opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.44%.The business had revenue of $768.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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