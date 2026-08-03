Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $117.66 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,974 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Dollar General worth $117,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $127.24 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is 33.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

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Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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