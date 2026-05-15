Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 16,768 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Toll Brothers by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,024 shares of the construction company's stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average of $141.87. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.92 and a 52 week high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at $51,535,887.52. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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