Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $29.86 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 3,296.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,973 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 275,612 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Autoliv worth $29,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autoliv by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Autoliv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $132.17. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 5.79%.Autoliv's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Autoliv's payout ratio is 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,548,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,800,000. This represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

See Also

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