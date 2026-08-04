Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $31.11 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,156 shares of the company's stock after selling 370,923 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.83% of Bath & Body Works worth $31,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bath & Body Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bath & Body Works wasn't on the list.

While Bath & Body Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here