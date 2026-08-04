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Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $37.15 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Intel logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Pacer Advisors reduced its Intel stake by 28.3% in the first quarter, selling 332,028 shares and retaining 841,733 shares valued at approximately $37.15 million. Institutional investors collectively own 64.53% of Intel.
  • Intel reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings per share of $0.42 versus the $0.21 consensus and revenue of $16.13 billion, up 25.2% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Intel has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $107.93, while investors weigh its foundry recovery prospects against high investment needs and competitive pressure from TSMC.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,733 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 332,028 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $37,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85,975 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Intel is offering overtime bonuses to workers at its Ohio fabrication project, a move intended to accelerate construction and bring the delayed U.S. manufacturing operation online. Faster progress could support Intel’s foundry ambitions and domestic-production strategy. Intel Offers Overtime Bonuses in Ohio, Intel Stock Gains
  • Positive Sentiment: One analysis argues Intel may offer more upside than TSMC over the next two years because of its potential foundry turnaround, U.S. semiconductor incentives and recovery potential after a sharp sell-off. The view reinforces the bullish “comeback” thesis, although it remains opinion-based. Buying Intel Over TSMC Isn’t as Crazy as It Might Seem
  • Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary suggests semiconductor stocks could rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery would benefit Intel, but the outlook remains dependent on improving sentiment toward AI-related spending and chip demand. Are Chip Stocks Poised to Stage a Recovery?
  • Negative Sentiment: Intel faced premarket pressure after its recent rally, with coverage highlighting investor worries about AI profitability, semiconductor weakness in South Korea and the scale of Intel’s planned roughly $20 billion capital investment. These concerns raise questions about returns from the company’s expansion plans. Intel Stock Is Falling Monday: What’s Going On?
  • Negative Sentiment: TSMC is reportedly developing advanced chip-packaging technology that could weaken one of Intel’s perceived competitive advantages. The development adds to competitive risk as Intel attempts to regain ground in manufacturing and packaging. TSMC Is Reportedly Developing Advanced Chip Packaging Technology

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $459.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The company's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intel from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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