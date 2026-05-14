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Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Vistra logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pacer Advisors cut its Vistra position by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 26,086 shares valued at about $4.21 million.
  • Vistra reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter, posting $2.87 EPS versus the $1.32 estimate and revenue of $5.64 billion versus expectations of $5.22 billion.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.229 per share, while analysts remain broadly bullish with a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.93.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vistra.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,086 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,414 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Vistra by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.53 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.229 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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