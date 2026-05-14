Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Simon Property Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $201.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $200.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $208.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day moving average is $189.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Simon Property Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

See Also

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