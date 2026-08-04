Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $56.08 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 101,821 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Skyworks Solutions worth $56,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $862,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,600,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $418,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,901,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $374,229,000 after acquiring an additional 137,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $329,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Skyworks Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.22.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.6%

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.97 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.23%.The firm's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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