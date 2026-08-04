Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $58.73 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 3,700.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,356 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 419,033 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Toll Brothers worth $58,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,067.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,303,915 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $446,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,090,590 shares of the construction company's stock worth $147,470,000 after purchasing an additional 372,976 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 497,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,928,000 after purchasing an additional 305,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,374 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,112,000 after purchasing an additional 252,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.86 and a 12-month high of $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Toll Brothers's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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