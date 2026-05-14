Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,192,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 2,322 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,900.00 to $1,700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,521.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,201.25 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,209.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,292.36.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total value of $4,993,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,656. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,232 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,925 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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