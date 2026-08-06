Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,710 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 816,896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,267 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 785 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 11,266 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Evansbrook LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Trading LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5%

GD opened at $383.87 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $363.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $306.77 and a twelve month high of $400.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.28. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics's payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,677.75. The trade was a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,938 shares of company stock valued at $63,093,675. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $409.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on GD

Key Headlines Impacting General Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: General Dynamics’ board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share , payable November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record October 9. The payment reinforces GD’s shareholder-return profile and equates to a $6.36 annualized dividend. General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

General Dynamics’ board approved a regular quarterly dividend of , payable November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record October 9. The payment reinforces GD’s shareholder-return profile and equates to a $6.36 annualized dividend. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target: The firm increased its target from $400 to $440 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in GD’s earnings outlook and defense exposure. The new target implies substantial upside from the recent trading level. Wells Fargo Raises General Dynamics Price Target

The firm increased its target from $400 to and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in GD’s earnings outlook and defense exposure. The new target implies substantial upside from the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain solid: GD’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $4.24 versus $3.96 expected and revenue of $14.09 billion versus $13.52 billion forecast. Revenue increased 8.1% year over year, supporting the broader bullish case.

GD’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $4.24 versus $3.96 expected and revenue of $14.09 billion versus $13.52 billion forecast. Revenue increased 8.1% year over year, supporting the broader bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call scrutiny: Coverage of the company’s second-quarter earnings call highlights analyst questions, but the available report does not identify a new material change to guidance or operations. The 5 Most Interesting Analyst Questions From General Dynamics’ Q2 Earnings Call

Coverage of the company’s second-quarter earnings call highlights analyst questions, but the available report does not identify a new material change to guidance or operations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 51,568 shares, while EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 43,180 shares for combined proceeds of roughly $36.1 million. Gilliland reduced her position by 49.1%, which could raise caution among investors, although executives retain significant holdings and sales do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. General Dynamics Insider Sale Filings

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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