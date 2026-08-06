Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,334 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 16,063 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $219.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.37. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $279.00 to $252.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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