Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,371 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 20,186 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BA. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Boeing from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: 737 MAX 7 certification unlocks future revenue. The FAA’s approval ends nearly a decade of technical reviews and safety assessments, allowing Boeing to begin preparations for first deliveries of the smallest MAX variant. The aircraft adds capacity to Boeing’s best-selling narrowbody family and could begin contributing cash flow sooner than the lengthy development timeline might suggest. Federal Aviation Administration certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7

The FAA’s approval ends nearly a decade of technical reviews and safety assessments, allowing Boeing to begin preparations for first deliveries of the smallest MAX variant. The aircraft adds capacity to Boeing’s best-selling narrowbody family and could begin contributing cash flow sooner than the lengthy development timeline might suggest. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment improved. BNP Paribas analyst Matthew Akers raised Boeing’s rating from Sell to Buy, skipping a Hold rating, citing fading certification risks and the potential for a powerful cash-flow recovery. The upgrade, combined with the FAA decision, helped reinforce investor confidence in Boeing’s extended recovery. Boeing Stock Gets Rare Double Upgrade

BNP Paribas analyst Matthew Akers raised Boeing’s rating from Sell to Buy, skipping a Hold rating, citing fading certification risks and the potential for a powerful cash-flow recovery. The upgrade, combined with the FAA decision, helped reinforce investor confidence in Boeing’s extended recovery. Positive Sentiment: Commercial aircraft demand remains supportive. Airlines are operating aging fleets amid strong travel demand, increasing the value of Boeing’s ability to raise narrowbody and widebody delivery rates. Boeing also delivered a 737 MAX to Tajikistan’s Somon Air, providing another indication of ongoing international demand. Somon Air Receives Its First Boeing 737 MAX Jet

Airlines are operating aging fleets amid strong travel demand, increasing the value of Boeing’s ability to raise narrowbody and widebody delivery rates. Boeing also delivered a 737 MAX to Tajikistan’s Somon Air, providing another indication of ongoing international demand. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue benefits will take time. Although certification clears the way for deliveries, airlines may need months to integrate the MAX 7 into flight schedules, and passengers are not expected to fly on the aircraft until 2027. This limits the immediate earnings impact. Boeing’s Smallest 737 Max Finally Wins FAA Certification

Although certification clears the way for deliveries, airlines may need months to integrate the MAX 7 into flight schedules, and passengers are not expected to fly on the aircraft until 2027. This limits the immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Defense-program execution remains a concern. Boeing’s recent earnings miss was attributed largely to roughly $280 million in charges tied to legacy fixed-price defense manufacturing. While investors largely looked past the miss because commercial demand and certification progress are improving, the charges highlight continuing margin and cash-flow risks outside the commercial-aircraft business. The $280 Million Reason Boeing Missed

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $237.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.42). Boeing had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 346.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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