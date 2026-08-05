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Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Concentrix logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Pacer Advisors increased its Concentrix position by 2,107.6% in the first quarter, holding 355,400 shares valued at approximately $9.72 million. Institutional investors collectively own 90.34% of the company.
  • Concentrix reported quarterly revenue of $2.46 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share, narrowly missing analyst estimates; revenue rose 1.9% year over year, but the company posted a negative net margin of 13.16%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $32.75 versus a recent share price of $25.50. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, representing a 5.6% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Concentrix.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Free Report) by 2,107.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,400 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 339,301 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Concentrix worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 1.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,175,000 after acquiring an additional 75,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,378 shares of the company's stock worth $80,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,108 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943,212 shares of the company's stock worth $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,523,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concentrix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,776,000 after buying an additional 130,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company's stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.45. Concentrix Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.82%. The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Concentrix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Concentrix from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research cut Concentrix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNXC

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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