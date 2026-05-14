Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,998 Shares of Visteon Corporation $VC

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,188 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Visteon worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 72.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Visteon Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $114.95 on Thursday. Visteon Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.18 and a 1 year high of $129.10. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.31). Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Visteon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price objective on Visteon in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visteon

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $52,687.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,731.72. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $4,620,888.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,242.88. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,754 shares of company stock worth $10,296,332. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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